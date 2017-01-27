February 2017 Onboarding Test

Planet Mozilla viewers – you can watch this video on YouTube (6 min.).

Over the last year we’ve done a lot of work on Onboarding and in mid-February we’ll be launching our next experiment. In this video I’ll walk you through the things what we’re testing and why.

There’s much more work planned this year – especially leading up to our big release. I’ll be posting more about those plans, our experiments and the results as our work progresses.

Fun fact: I used a couple of framer.js mockups to make this video. If you’d like to click through them yourself you can (sadly these don’t work in release Firefox). Current flow. Our test flow.