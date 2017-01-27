Posted on by Verdi

February 2017 Onboarding Test

Planet Mozilla viewers – you can watch this video on YouTube (6 min.).

Over the last year we’ve done a lot of work on Onboarding and in mid-February we’ll be launching our next experiment. In this video I’ll walk you through the things what we’re testing and why.

There’s much more work planned this year – especially leading up to our big release. I’ll be posting more about those plans, our experiments and the results as our work progresses.

Fun fact: I used a couple of framer.js mockups to make this video. If you’d like to click through them yourself you can (sadly these don’t work in release Firefox). Current flow. Our test flow.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *